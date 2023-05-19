Samsung Galaxy F54 price LEAKED; Likely to be the most expensive F-series phone
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Samsung is rumored to launch a new F-series smartphone Galaxy F54 5G in India soon. Ahead of its launch, its price and specs have been leaked, but it is not good news!
Photo Credit: HT Tech
The latest leak has shed light on the price that Samsung Galaxy F54 may hold.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
As per a leak by tipster Yogesh Brar, it can be priced at Rs. 35,999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
If the leak is to be believed, Samsung Galaxy F54 will be the most expensive F-series smartphone of the company.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
At this price point, Samsung is expected to bring some noteworthy specs and features to the Galaxy F54 series.
Photo Credit: Representative Image
The tipster has also claimed that the Samsung Galaxy F54 could feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a maximum 120Hz refresh rate.
Photo Credit: Representative Image
Samsung Galaxy F54 will be equipped with the Exynos 1380 chipset.
Photo Credit: Representative Image
Coming to the cameras, it is rumored to pack a triple camera setup with a primary 108MP OIS camera coupled with an 8MP ultra-wide camera and 2MP macro lens.
Photo Credit: Pexels
On the front, it can get a 32MP selfie camera.
Photo Credit: Representative Image
Check More
Everything will be backed by a large 6000mAh battery with the support of 25W charging.