Samsung Galaxy F54 price LEAKED; Likely to be the most expensive F-series phone

Published May 19, 2023
Samsung is rumored to launch a new F-series smartphone Galaxy F54 5G in India soon. Ahead of its launch, its price and specs have been leaked, but it is not good news!  

The latest leak has shed light on the price that Samsung Galaxy F54 may hold. 

As per a leak by tipster Yogesh Brar, it can be priced at Rs. 35,999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. 

If the leak is to be believed, Samsung Galaxy F54 will be the most expensive F-series smartphone of the company. 

At this price point, Samsung is expected to bring some noteworthy specs and features to the Galaxy F54 series.

The tipster has also claimed that the Samsung Galaxy F54 could feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a maximum 120Hz refresh rate.

Samsung Galaxy F54 will be equipped with the Exynos 1380 chipset.

Coming to the cameras, it is rumored to pack a triple camera setup with a primary 108MP OIS camera coupled with an 8MP ultra-wide camera and 2MP macro lens.

On the front, it can get a 32MP selfie camera.

Everything will be backed by a large 6000mAh battery with the support of 25W charging.

