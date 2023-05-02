Samsung Galaxy F54, Realme 11 Pro to Poco F5, 5G smartphones launching in May
Have a look at the list of the upcoming 5G smartphone launches in May 2023, including Samsung Galaxy F54, Realme 11 Pro and Poco F5.
The first in the list is Google Pixel 7a. According to the rumours Google will launch the Pixel 7a during the upcoming Google I/O 2023 event on May 10.
The Google Pixel 7a is expected to feature a 6.1-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and the latest Tensor G2 chipset. While as per the tipster Debayan Roy (Gadgetsdata), the Google Pixel 7a could be priced at a starting Rs. 40000.
The next expected smartphone is Google Pixel Fold, according to the reports this smartphone will be launched on May 10.
As per the reports this smartphone would feature a 7.69-inch inner display and a 5.79-inch outer display and will have a Tensor G2 chipset.
Next one in the list is Poco F5, it is expected to be launched on May 09,2023.
It is confirmed to have Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 chipset.
Realme 11 Pro series will be launched in China in May and in India it will be unveiled later.
The Realme 11 Pro+ could come with a new Dimensity 7000-series chipset and 200MP camera sensor along with 8MP ultra-wide and a macro lens.
Samsung is expected to introduce its 5G smartphone this month that would be Samsung Galaxy F54 which is considered to be rebranded version of the Galaxy M54.
This smartphone would sport Exynos 1380 chipset and a massive 6000mAh battery.