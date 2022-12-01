Samsung Galaxy M13 price drop to 13999 Against 17999 only on Amazon
Planning to buy a smartphone now you can buy Samsung Galaxy M13 on a discount rate of 22%. check out here to know more about the offer.
Now you do not have to pay a price such as Rs. 17999 for Samsung Galaxy M13 you can grab it in just Rs. 13999 only on Amazon.
Amazon is offering Samsung Galaxy M13 phone at the price of Rs. 13999 instead of Rs. 17999 without exchange offer. While with exchange offer you can get even up to Rs. 12950 off depending on the handset being exchanged.
Samsung Galaxy M13 comes featured with up to 12 GB RAM and 128GB internal memory which can be expanded to 1 TB. The Device has a triple setup Camera with 50MP+5MP+2MP, true, main and front camera respectively with 6.6 inch of display.
The product is available in six different colours such as Aqua Green, Brown, Dark Blue, Light Green, Midnight Blue and Stardust Brown. Samsung Galaxy M13 is available in two different storage capacities: 4GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB.
If you are buying it with your SBI credit card you could grab an instant discount of flat INR 1000 while you can also get 5% Instant Discount up to INR 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card Transactions.
With the purchase of Samsung Galaxy M13 on Amazon you also get six months free Spotify Premium subscription. You can lower the price of Samsung Galaxy M13 by trading in your old smartphone but the price could vary depending on the smartphone you are trading in.
Click here
This Amazon deal on Samsung Galaxy could be a good option if you are planning to buy a smartphone with the various features and rate under Rs. 13999.