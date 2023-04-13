Samsung Galaxy M14 5G launch set for April 17: Check features, expected price here

Samsung is all set to launch the Galaxy M14 5G on April 17, 2023.

The phone will be released on Amazon, Samsung.com and across select retail outlets. 

The device will be an addition to the Galaxy M series. 

The Galaxy M14 5G boasts of segment-best features such as 50MP triple rear camera setup.

The Phone will be equipped with a 6000 mAh battery.

The Samsung Galaxy M14 5G will be powered by the 5nm Exynos 1330 Chipset.

The Galaxy M14 5G also supports 13 5G bands to help you get better connectivity and 5G experience.

In addition to its hardware, Galaxy M14 5G supports Secure Folder powered by Samsung Knox, Voice Focus, Samsung Wallet. 

The phone also gets Android 13 out of the box and up to 2 generations of OS Upgrades and up to 4 years of Security Updates.

The price and other details about the phone have not yet been disclosed, however, it is expected to be launched under Rs. 20000.

