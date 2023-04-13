Samsung Galaxy M14 5G launch set for April 17: Check features, expected price here
Photo Credit: Samsung
Samsung is all set to launch the Galaxy M14 5G on April 17, 2023.
Photo Credit: Samsung
Read more
The phone will be released on Amazon, Samsung.com and across select retail outlets.
Photo Credit: Samsung
The device will be an addition to the Galaxy M series.
Photo Credit: Samsung
The Galaxy M14 5G boasts of segment-best features such as 50MP triple rear camera setup.
Photo Credit: Samsung
The Phone will be equipped with a 6000 mAh battery.
Photo Credit: Samsung
The Samsung Galaxy M14 5G will be powered by the 5nm Exynos 1330 Chipset.
Photo Credit: Samsung
The Galaxy M14 5G also supports 13 5G bands to help you get better connectivity and 5G experience.
Photo Credit: Samsung
In addition to its hardware, Galaxy M14 5G supports Secure Folder powered by Samsung Knox, Voice Focus, Samsung Wallet.
Photo Credit: Samsung
The phone also gets Android 13 out of the box and up to 2 generations of OS Upgrades and up to 4 years of Security Updates.
Read more
The price and other details about the phone have not yet been disclosed, however, it is expected to be launched under Rs. 20000.