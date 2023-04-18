Samsung Galaxy M14 launched! Price to monster specs, check it all out here

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By Manshi Singh
Published Apr 18, 2023
Here is all you may want to know about the newly launched Samsung Galaxy M14 5G smartphone.

Samsung has announced the launch of Samsung Galaxy M14 5G in India.

The Smartphone comes with monster features that will enhance your user experience.

Check out the list of features that Samsung Galaxy M14 5G sports.

First is Monster Clicks. The device sports a 50 MP triple camera with F1.8 lens  and 13 MP front camera for stunning selfies.

Next is Monster Power. Galaxy M14 comes with a massive 6000 mAh battery that can last for up to 2 days without charging.

Thereafter comes Monster Performance. It features a segment-leading 5nm Exynos 1330 processor.

The smartphone comes with a 6.6" Full HD+ 90Hz display which comes protected with Gorilla Glass 5.

The device comes with One UI 5.1 Core based on Android 13.

The Samsung Galaxy M14 is available in three colours that are Icy Silver, Berry Blue and Smoky Teal.

The Samsung Galaxy M14 price is Rs. 13,490 for the 4GB and 128GB and Rs. 14,990 for the 6GB and 128GB storage variant, you can buy it from Amazon, Samsung.com, and at select retail stores.

