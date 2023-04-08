Samsung Galaxy M53 price slashed to only Rs. 1999 on Amazon; 31% discount, plus more

Hindustan Times
Posted By Manshi Singh
Published Apr 08, 2023
Are you looking for a premium Samsung smartphone? Then here is an  insane deal on Amazon that you need to know about.

 Samsung Galaxy M53 price cut has been announced by Amazon, which offers the 128Gb variant of the phone for just Rs. 1999 instead of Rs. 34999, including exchange offer.

 In this deal, the ecommerce platform is offering a flat 31% discount on the smartphone.

After the initial discount the price of the smartphone falls down to 23999 instead of Rs. 34999.

While you can further lower the price of the smartphone by the help of an exchange deal which offers up to 22000 off.

For the exchange deal all you need to have is a smartphone in working condition to be eligible. However, not all smartphones will have a similar exchange value.

The Samsung Galaxy M53 features a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120HZ. 

The smartphone is equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset and comes with Android 12 based OneUI 5.1 out of the box.

 The smartphone is backed by 5000 mAh battery along with 25W fast charging support.

 The Samsung smartphone gets a quad rear camera setup with a 108 MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera, 2MP depth and a 2MP macro sensor.

 Inside the box, together with your smartphone you get an Ejection Pin, Data Cable and Quick Start Guide.

