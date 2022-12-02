Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G price cut from 44499 to 30849, Check it out here
The price of Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G comes as low as Rs. 30849 only on Amazon, so check out here how to buy it.
Amazon is offering 41% discount on Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G which reduced its price to 44499 from 74999. To get it for Rs. 30,849, here is the way to do it.
You get 10% Instant Discount up to Rs. 300 on City Union Bank Mastercard Debit Card Transactions. Minimum Transaction value Rs. 350 which would be helping in lowering the price.
You can also get 5% Instant Discount up to Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card Transactions. Minimum purchase value Rs. 1000 which would ultimately reduce your cost.
To lower the price by up to Rs. 13,350 you can trade in your old Phone through the trade-in scheme.
The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G comes up with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage capacity.
The product comes with Pro-grade camera set up such as AI Single Take, Portrait Mode, Night Mode and 30X Space zoom.
This device comes with 16.28cm (6.4-inch) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display and 4500 mAh battery.
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G comes in several color options like White, Olive, Lavender, and more.