Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, Galaxy A54 to Galaxy A34, check out these smartphones under 40000
Photo Credit: Pexels
If you are looking for a feature-rich Samsung smartphone, then this quick guide is for you. Within a budget of Rs. 40000, here are the top 5 Samsung phones under Rs. 40000 – Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, Galaxy A54, Galaxy A34, more.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Buy here
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G: The phone gets a 6.4-inch display, triple rear camera setup, 4500mAh battery, and more.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the Galaxy S21 FE 5G can be purchased for Rs. 38745. Flipkart is also offering bank offers on the device.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Buy here
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G: The latest A-series phone is available at Rs. 40999 for a 256GB storage variant on Flipkart. You can also get Rs. 3000 off On SBI Credit Card.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Product Page
It features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, packs the Exynos 1380 chipset, and sports a 50MP+12MP+5MP camera setup.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Samsung Galaxy A34 5G: It features a 6.4-inch FHD+ super AMOLED 120Hz display, packs the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset, and boasts a triple-camera setup of 48MP+8MP+5MP.
Buy Here
The Samsung Galaxy A34 price for the 8GB RAM and 128GB base model comes at a price of Rs. 30999. Plus, several Flipkart offers.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Samsung Galaxy A73 5G: The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the device worth Rs. 47490 is currently available on Flipkart at Rs. 41999.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Buy here
Samsung Galaxy A73 5G features a 6.7-inch display, 5000mAh battery, Snapdragon 778G chipset, and triple camera setup of 12MP + 5MP + 5MP.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Samsung Galaxy M53 5G: The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is currently available at Rs. 27999 on Amazon.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Check More
The Galaxy M53 is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset and 5000mAh. It gets a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus 120Hz display and a 108MP primary camera.