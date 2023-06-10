Samsung Galaxy S22 deal: Own this flagship for just Rs. 2,709/month; check out the deal
If you are in the market for a new Samsung phone, then know that a number of offers have been rolled out on the Samsung Galaxy S22, a part of the company's flagship series.
Samsung has rolled out quite a few offers on this flagship smartphone and consumers can own it for just Rs. 2709/month.
This is a never-before-seen financing option by Samsung.
Samsung Galaxy S22 is originally priced at Rs. 72999. But now, the Galaxy S22 can be owned priced at Rs. 64999.
Also, by taking advantage of the upgrade bonus of Rs. 7000, buyers can further reduce the cost of Galaxy S22 to Rs. 57999.
The payout can be spread out too through the 24-month no-cost EMI option via HDFC CD or Bajaj Finserv, which works out at Rs. 2709/month.
Alternatively, those looking to upgrade from their old Samsung smartphones can also purchase Galaxy S22 at just Rs. 54999 through an upgrade bonus of Rs. 7000 and a bank cashback of Rs. 3000.
In this offer, buyers can also opt for 9 months no-cost EMI on any bank.
Galaxy S22 features: It touts dynamic cameras with advanced intelligent image processing, the Nightography feature, a 23% larger sensor and Adaptive Pixel technology.
It also boasts AI-supported features like Portrait mode and Auto Framing, which can make all photos and videos look professional.
It is powered by the 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Mobile Platform, Galaxy S22 offers Samsung’s advanced AI and ML processing.