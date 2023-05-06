Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus price cut to 43749 on Flipkart
Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus price cut is massive and it is yours for Rs. 43749. Check Flipkart offer details.
Notably, Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus has all the features of the plain vanilla Samsung Galaxy S22, but in a much bigger form factor.
Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus smartphone offers flagship performance, big display and great battery life.
So, if you love smartphones with big screens, Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus could be one of the best options to go for.
On Flipkart, the price of Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus has plunged to just Rs. 43749.
Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Discount goes like this: The 128GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus is originally priced at Rs. 101999 on Flipkart.
Flipkart is initially offering a massive Rs. 32000 discount on Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus.
After this discount, Galaxy S22 Plus is available for just Rs. 69999.
If you opt for the exchange offer and bank benefits available on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus, the price can fall further.
Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus has an exchange deal on it too. You can get up to Rs. 26250 off.
Both these offers combined take down the price of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus to just Rs. 43749!
Do note that the discount amount depends on the model and condition of your old smartphone as well as the exchange offer availability in your area.
Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Bank Offers: There is a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 1000 on SBI Credit Card EMI transactions. Get 10 percent on Samsung Axis Bank Credit Card transactions. Moreover, get 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank card transactions.