Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus price drops to 33749 from 101999 in this Flipkart deal
Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus price is actually Rs. 101999, but you can buy it under Rs. 35000.
Flipkart Big Saving Days sale has lowered the cost of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus, which packs an impressively large display, astonishing cameras, and a big battery.
On Flipkart, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus has seen a dip in its price and is now available at a discount of 41%.
After the initial discount, the price of the phone comes down to Rs. 59999, which means buyers can save a massive Rs. 42000.
However, if you have a smartphone in good working condition, you can further reduce its price by another huge amount.
Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus deal on Flipkart also has an amazing exchange offer.
You can get up to Rs. 26250 off on the price of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus if you exchange your old smartphone.
The amount that you save will depend on on the model and condition of your old smartphone.
Both the discount and the exchange offer combined take down the price of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus to just Rs. 33749, if you get the maximum benefit of the exchange offer.
You can also avail bank offers to do some more savings on the phone.