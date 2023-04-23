Samsung Galaxy S22 price falls to just 27999 from 85999 after massive discount

Tech Posted By Manshi Singh
Published Apr 23, 2023
 Read here to know the amazing Samsung Galaxy S22 price cut on Amazon and Flipkart and choose the best option for yourself.

Amazon is offering a flat 38 percent discount to bring down the Samsung Galaxy S22 price to a new low.

The starting price of Samsung Galaxy S22 for the 128GB storage variant on Amazon is Rs. 52999.

Before the initial discount, the full price of the Samsung Galaxy S22 was Rs. 85999 based on Amazon's price listing.

You can further lower the price of the smartphone by taking the advantage of exchange deals and bank offers.

You can get up to Rs. 25000 off if you exchange your old smartphone in an exchange deal. 

 Both the offers together, will reduce the price of the smartphone to Rs. 27999 for you.

There are several bank offers too on Amazon, such as Rs. 2000 off on Citibank Credit Card.

 Keep in mind that discounts and exchange offers are subject to variation, so verify available discounts before proceeding with your purchase.

On the other hand, Flipkart is offering a massive discount of 40 percent making the price of the smartphone fall Rs. 50999.

It also provides up to Rs. 1000 off via SBI Credit Card or Kotak Credit Card EMI Transactions.

With the help of price cut and bank offers you can grab Samsung Galaxy S22 for Rs. 49999 from Flipkart.

