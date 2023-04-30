Samsung Galaxy S22 price plunges to 49390 from 85999 in this astonishing deal

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By Manshi Singh
Published Apr 30, 2023
 Are you looking for a smartphone under budget? Then this astonishing Flipkart deal on Samsung Galaxy S22 is for you.

Flipkart is offering an initial discount of a whopping 41 percent on the Samsung Galaxy S22.

After Flipkart's discount, the price of the smartphone plunges to Rs. 50390 for the 128GB storage variant on Flipkart.

The previous price of the Samsung Galaxy S22 was Rs. 85999 as per Flipkart's price listing.

You can also take advantage of bank offers to further reduce the price of the smartphone.

On Flipkart, you can get 10 percent off on Kotak Credit Card EMI Transactions with up to Rs. 1000.

While you can also get 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card.

If you purchase the smartphone using Kotak Credit Card then you can get the Samsung Galaxy S22 for just Rs. 49390.

 The best part of this deal is that even without an exchange deal you can grab a massive discount on the price of the smartphone.

Additionally, Samsung also offers one year of warranty on Galaxy S22 and six months on accessories.

