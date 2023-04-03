Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra goes cheaper! Save up to Rs. 35000 NOW; Check offers
The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra can be purchased today for under Rs. 90000.
The Galaxy S22 Ultra is available on both Amazon and Flipkart. However, the offers and price vary.
You will be able to save up to Rs. 35000 on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra by opting for the exchange offer on Amazon.
Amazon is offering a discount of 17% on the Galaxy S22 Ultra (12GB+256GB), reducing the cost to Rs. 124999 from Rs. 149999.
Both the discount and exchange offer combined can bring the price of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra down to Rs. 89999 on Amazon.
Meanwhile, the phone is available at a discounted rate of Rs. 109999 on Flipkart.
However, Flipkart is not offering an exchange offer on the device.
You can opt for bank offers on both Amazon and Flipkart while purchasing the phone.
The Galaxy S22 Ultra gets a 6.8 inch Quad HD+ display and a 5000mAh battery.
The phone houses a quad rear camera setup (108MP+12MP+10MP+10MP) along with a front camera of 40MP.