Samsung Galaxy S23 5G price drop rolled out ahead of Holi! Check discount offers on Amazon
Massive Price Drop: The Samsung Galaxy S23 5G receives a whopping 40 pct price cut on Amazon, now available for just Rs. 57,449 instead of the original Rs. 95,999.
All-Inclusive: The discounted price is inclusive of all taxes, making it an even more attractive deal for customers.
Flexible EMI Options: Customers can choose from a variety of EMI options, starting at just Rs. 2,785, to make the purchase more convenient.
No Cost EMI: Enjoy no additional interest on EMI payments, with savings of up to Rs. 2,586.87 available on Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Cards.
Bank Offer: Further savings await with a discount of up to Rs. 1,000 available on SBI Credit Cards.
Partner Offers: Business customers can benefit from GST invoice savings of up to 28 pct on their purchases.
Cutting-Edge Features: The Samsung Galaxy S23 5G boasts advanced camera capabilities, including Night Mode for stunning low-light photography and a high-resolution 50MP camera.