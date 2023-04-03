Samsung Galaxy S23 FE chipset may shock you
Photo Credit: Bloomberg
Samsung had in February 2023 launched the Galaxy S23 series and now, it is expected to come up with its affordable version- Galaxy S23 FE.
Check here
Notably, Samsung did not launch the Galaxy S22 FE, but the possibility of the Galaxy S23 FE coming this year is high.
Photo Credit: Samsung
According to a report by SamMobile, the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE will be coming up in Q4 of 2023 with a surprise.
Photo Credit: Bloomberg
The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is expected to be different from the Galaxy S23 series in a big way.
The Galaxy S23 lineup is powered by Snapdragon's latest chipset. However, the Galaxy S23 FE is said to be powered by the Exynos 2200 chipset.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Meanwhile, a major upgrade that may be featured in the S23 FE is a 50MP rear camera.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Several other leaks suggest that the Galaxy S23 FE will be available in two storage options - 128GB and 256GB coupled with either 6GB or 8GB of RAM options.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
The report also suggests that it may retain the 4500mAh battery setup.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
The Galaxy S23 FE may also feature an AMOLED Display with a refresh rate of 120Hz.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Read more
However, you may need to wait for further information as there is no official word on the specific launch date of the Galaxy S23 FE.