Samsung Galaxy S23 FE chipset may shock you

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Apr 03, 2023
Photo Credit: Bloomberg

Samsung had in February 2023 launched the Galaxy S23 series and now, it is expected to come up with its affordable version- Galaxy S23 FE.

Notably, Samsung did not launch the Galaxy S22 FE, but the possibility of the Galaxy S23 FE coming this year is high.

Check here
Photo Credit: Samsung

According to a report by SamMobile, the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE will be coming up in Q4 of 2023 with a surprise.

Photo Credit: Bloomberg

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is expected to be different from the Galaxy S23 series in a big way.

The Galaxy S23 lineup is powered by Snapdragon's latest chipset. However, the Galaxy S23 FE is said to be powered by the Exynos 2200 chipset.

Photo Credit: HT Tech

Meanwhile, a major upgrade that may be featured in the S23 FE is a 50MP rear camera.

Photo Credit: HT Tech

Several other leaks suggest that the Galaxy S23 FE will be available in two storage options - 128GB and 256GB coupled with either 6GB or 8GB of RAM options.

Photo Credit: HT Tech

The report also suggests that it may retain the 4500mAh battery setup.

Photo Credit: HT Tech

The Galaxy S23 FE may also feature an AMOLED Display with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

Photo Credit: HT Tech

However, you may need to wait for further information as there is no official word on the specific launch date of the Galaxy S23 FE.

Read more