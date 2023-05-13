Samsung Galaxy S23 price cut from 89999 to 36999; know how to bag the deal
Samsung Galaxy S23 price cut is quite meaningful and will ensure huge savings for you.
Samsung Galaxy S23 price cut has been announced on Flipkart along with an exchange deal and bank offers.
You will be able to get this deal courtesy the initial discount, exchange deal and then, if you have the right bank cards, through bank offers too.
The Samsung Galaxy S23, which is fully priced at Rs. 89999, can be yours for an astonishingly low price of just Rs. 36999.
Take a look at this Samsung Galaxy S23 deal available on Flipkart.
Samsung Galaxy S23 price cut: The initial discount rolled out by Flipkart means the price falls to Rs. 74999 for the 128GB storage model.
This represents a 16 percent discount from its full price of Rs. 89999.
Customers can avail exchange offers and bank benefits too while buying the Samsung Galaxy S23.
Exchange deal: Flipkart exchange deal is worth up to Rs. 38000. To get the full amount, your smartphone should be of a good brand and in great working order.
You will know from the website how much you will get when you submit its details. You will need to also check availability of the exchange offer in your location.
If you get the maximum amount of offer, which would be tough, customers will have the opportunity to acquire the Galaxy S23 for a mere Rs. 36999- the abovementioned offers combined.
Bank offers: Apart from that, you can get a 10 percent cashback on Samsung Axis Bank Credit Card and 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card.