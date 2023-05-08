Samsung Galaxy S23 price cut to an amazing 20119

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By Manshi Singh
Published May 08, 2023
Photo Credit: HT Tech

You can buy the Samsung Galaxy S23 priced at an awesome low and that too on the Samsung Store.

Photo Credit: HT Tech

The latest premium smartphone from the South Korean corporate, the Samsung Galaxy S23, has seen a big price cut.

Photo Credit: HT Tech

Samsung Galaxy S23 is available on Samsung Store with an incredibly huge discount.

Photo Credit: HT Tech

You will have to opt for the exchange deal. All you need is a smartphone in working condition to exchange.

Photo Credit: HT Tech

Samsung Galaxy S23, 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant, is priced at Rs. 95999 in the market without a discount.

Product Page
Photo Credit: HT Tech

But with the initial discount, you can buy it for Rs. 79999 on Samsung Store. You can reduce it further through the exchange deal.

Photo Credit: HT Tech

The exchange offer reduces the price of the Galaxy S23 further. Samsung has rolled out an exchange deal worth up to Rs. 59880.

Photo Credit: Samsung

If your old smartphone is in a good condition, you could get full value and buy it for only Rs. 20119.

Photo Credit: Samsung

The discount will depend on the condition of the phone that you trade-in.

Photo Credit: Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy S23 packs the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

Photo Credit: Samsung

The Galaxy S23 also boasts a 50MP + 12MP + 10MP triple camera setup.

Click here