Samsung Galaxy S23 price cut to an amazing 20119
You can buy the Samsung Galaxy S23 at an awesome low price on the Samsung Store.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 has seen a big price cut.
Samsung Galaxy S23 is available on Samsung Store with a huge discount.
You will have to opt for the exchange deal. All you need is a smartphone in working condition to exchange.
Samsung Galaxy S23, 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant, is priced at Rs. 95999 in the market without a discount.
But with the initial discount, you can buy it for Rs. 79999 on Samsung Store. You can reduce it further through the exchange deal.
The exchange offer reduces the price of the Galaxy S23 further. Samsung has rolled out an exchange deal worth up to Rs. 59880.
If your old smartphone is in a good condition, you could get full value and buy it for only Rs. 20119.
The discount will depend on the condition of the phone that you trade-in.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 packs the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.
The Galaxy S23 also boasts a 50MP + 12MP + 10MP triple camera setup.