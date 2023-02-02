Samsung Galaxy S23 Series: From price, availability to features, and more (HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy S23 series consists of Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra. (Samsung)
The Galaxy S23 series comes in four colour options: Phantom Black, Cream, Green and Lavender. (Samsung)
The Galaxy S23 series will be available for purchase via Samsung.com and other retailers from February 17, 2023. (HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy S23 comes with a starting price tag of $799. While, the Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra cost $999 and $1199 respectively. India prices have not yet been revealed. (HT Tech)
All three smartphones are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and run on Android 13 based Samsung One UI 5.1. (Samsung)
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra gets a 6.8-inch QHD+ Edge Dynamic AMOLED 2X Super Smooth Display with 120Hz refresh rate. (HT Tech)
The Galaxy S23 Ultra houses a 200 MP Wide Camera. The device is also equipped with a 5000mAh battery. (HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy S23 gets a 6.1-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with Super Smooth 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz Touch Sampling Rate in Game Mode. (HT Tech)
The smartphone is equipped with a triple rear camera setup and is backed by a 3900mAh battery. (HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus comes with a 6.6-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, a 4700mAh battery, and more. (Samsung)