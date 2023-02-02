Samsung Galaxy S23:  It is here finally here

Tech Posted By Amritanshu Mukherjee
Published Feb 02, 2023

3 models this year! Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus get new rear design

All models use Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 with boosted CPU, come with Android 13

Galaxy S23 Ultra gets the 200MP ISOCELL HP2 camera, 10X optical zoom, and 12MP front camera

Galaxy S23 has a 3900mAh battery with 25W charging and Galaxy S23 Plus has a 4700mAh battery with 45W charging

Galaxy S23 starts at $799, Galaxy S23 Plus from $999, Galaxy S23 Ultra from $1199

Do you like the Galaxy S23 series? Will you buy it?

