Samsung Galaxy S23 series launching SOON! Know date, expected price, features (Samsung)
Samsung is all set to launch its Galaxy S23 series on February 1, 2023. (HT Tech)
There is still more than a week for the launch, but leaks and reports have revealed a lot about the Samsung Galaxy S23 series. (Samsung)
However, there is no official information provided by Samsung and therefore, expectations are pegged on these reports. (HT Tech)
Samsung is expected to launch three devices – Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra with minimal changes to the design compared to the Galaxy S22 series. (Samsung)
With more focus on the hardware, the Samsung Galaxy S23 series is expected to get better camera, chipset, and more. (Samsung)
According to Verizon's documents, posted to Reddit in the form of the specifications sheet, the Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra are expected to be launched at a retail price of $799.99, $999.99 and $1199.99 respectively in the US. (HT Tech)
The leaked image of Verizon also informs that the base model will start with 128GB storage paired with 8GB of RAM. While the S23 Plus and S22 Ultra, are expected to start at 256GB of storage coupled with 8GB of RAM.
The Galaxy S23 lineup is said to draw power from the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. (HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy S23's base and Plus models are tipped to feature a 50MP main camera, 12MP ultrawide lens, and a 10MP telephoto with 3 times zoom. (HT Tech)
The Galaxy S23 Ultra is expected to bring a 200MP main camera accompanied by a 12MP ultrawide, 10MP telephoto lens with 3 times zoom, and another 10MP telephoto lens with 10 times zoom. (HT Tech)