Samsung Galaxy S23 Series sale starts; price to specs, check it all here
Good News, now you can bring Samsung Galaxy S23 home. Read here to know all about it. (Amazon)
The Samsung Galaxy S23 series sale began in India from Friday, All three models – the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra are now available to purchase. (Amazon)
The latest flagship of Samsung Galaxy comes with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform and with up to 2.7x larger vapor cooling chamber for reliable gaming performance.(Amazon)
If you have made up your mind to bring this latest Samsung model home then you can buy it from Samsung.com and select retail outlets, starting today. (Amazon)
The Samsung Galaxy S23 with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage comes at a starting price of Rs. 74999. (Amazon)
The Samsung Galaxy S23 is available in three colour options that are Phantom Black, Cream, Green, and Lavender. (Amazon)
Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus is priced at Rs. 94999 for 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. (Amazon)
You can get Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus in two colour options that are Phantom Black and cream. (Amazon)
If you are looking for the top model of this series, Galaxy S23 Ultra, then know that it comes with 12 GB RAM and 1 Tb storage. You can buy it for Rs. 154999. (Amazon)
The flagship Galaxy S23 Ultra comes with an all-new 200MP sensor with the Super Quad Pixel AF and 10X optical zoom camera. (Amazon)
The flagship Galaxy S23 can be an amazing option for you if you are looking for a smartphone that is Made in India. (Amazon)