Samsung Galaxy S23 Short Review
Starting at ₹74,999, the Galaxy S23 takes on the iPhone 14 and Google Pixel 7
Compact 6.1-inch FHD+ AMOLED display is great to look, 120Hz refresh rate keeps animations smooth. It is an 8-bit display though.
Performance is flawless, with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip running cool yet fast. Be it games or social media apps, everything flies. One UI 5.1 is beautifully laid out.
The 50MP + 12MP + 10MP camera setup takes great looking photos in day and night conditions, the 12MP selfie camera is equally impressive. Video recording performance is good as well.
The 3900mAh battery manages to last an entire day with ease. 25W wired charging fills it up fast enough.
Conclusion: The Galaxy S23 is beautiful to look at, runs fast, and has a pair of good cameras. Our pick over iPhone 14 and good alternative to Pixel 7.