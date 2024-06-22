Samsung Galaxy S24 FE to launch soon in India: From specs to features, everything we know so far
Published Jun 22, 2024
Samsung Galaxy S24 FE specifications and features are being leaked on online platforms, check out what we know so far.
Samsung is yet to launch the Fan Edition smartphone for 2024, the Galaxy S24 FE for which the fans have been eagerly.
Several leaks and rumours about the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE have been circulating, giving us a glimpse of what is expected to be announced.
These are some of the rumoured and leaked specifications and details of the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE.
The Galaxy S24 FE is expected to feature flat edges with a 6.65-inch bezel-less display based on the new render images leaked by @onLeaks.
The smartphone is expected to be powered by a toned-down version of Exynos 2400 or Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 based on region.
The Galaxy S24 FE will likely come with 12GB RAM and two storage variants of 128GB (UFS 3.1) and 256GB (UFS 4.0).
The smartphone will likely feature a triple camera setup which may include a 50MP ISOCELL GN3 1/1.57-inch main sensor.
Lastly, the device is expected to be backed by a 4500mAh battery which is a significant upgrade from its predecessor.
