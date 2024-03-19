Samsung Galaxy S24 now available priced at Rs. 79,999 on Amazon! Check specs and features
The Samsung Galaxy S24 5G AI Smartphone boasts an ergonomic design and smooth satin finish, offering a comfortable grip and pleasing aesthetics.
Experience enhanced features including expanded screen size, extended battery life, and increased processing capabilities, fulfilling user expectations.
Capture stunning high-resolution images with the Galaxy S24's advanced pixel technology, ensuring enduring quality for years to come.
Introducing Circle to Search: a novel visual search feature enabling users to obtain Google Search results by tracing objects, enhancing search efficiency.
Enjoy seamless language translation during phone calls with AI assistance, facilitating communication across language barriers, including messaging functionalities.
Click here
Available now at an attractive price of Rs. 79,999 on Amazon, this cutting-edge smartphone is accessible to consumers seeking top-tier performance and innovative features.