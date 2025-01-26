Samsung Galaxy S25 launched: 5 reasons to by Samsung phones over iPhones
Published Jan 26, 2025
Know about 5 reasons why buying Samsung phones can be more fruitful than buying Apple iPhones.
Samsung recently launched its new generation Galaxy S series models in the global market and it has become the talk of the town.
With the new Samsung flagship being introduced, many of you must be thinking if you should buy the iPhone 16 series for the Galaxy S25 series.
Therefore, here are 5 reasons why Samsung phones are better than iPhones.
Apple supplies display technology from Samsung, yet Samsung displays provide QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED technology, better resolution and higher brightness.
Samsung’s OneUI offers several customisation options to make the smartphone personalised. Whereas, Apple’s iOS is just getting started with the home screen.
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra comes with a 200MP camera sensor, whereas, Apple still offers a 48MP sensor.
Samsung phones come with larger battery sizes than iPhones, offering longer on-screen usage.
Samsung is running ahead in introducing AI features to smartphones with Galaxy AI, whereas Apple has just gotten started with Apple Intelligence.
