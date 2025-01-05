Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim launch date: Here’s when the slim model could debut
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Jan 05, 2025
Know when the Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim is expected to launch in India.
Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim has been talks as the iPhone 17 Air competitor in 2025 since both devices will launch with a slimmer profile.
The Samsung Galaxy S25 series will be launched in January 2025, however, the Slim model may come later in the year.
Now, new leaks have come forward, revealing the expected launch timeline for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim.
Reportedly, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim will be launched in Q2 2025. Therefore, it may debut sometime in April or May.
We recently reported that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, offering premium performance.
Additionally, the smartphone is expected to be slimmer than the Galaxy S24 model and will likely have a 6.x mm thickness.
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim is also rumoured to feature a 200MP main camera similar to the Galaxy S25 Ultra model.
Now, we may have to wait a little longer to know what Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim has in store for users.
