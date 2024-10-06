Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra launch soon: From design to specs, here’s everything we know so far
Know what Samsung has planned for the upcoming Galaxy S25 Ultra ahead of launch.
Photo Credit: Samsung
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to make its debut in January 2025 with other models under the series.
Photo Credit: Amazon
The Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to come with a slimmer design and curved edges to give the device a new look.
Photo Credit: Amazon
The smartphone is rumoured to get a major performance boost with the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Rumours suggest that the smartphone will offer 16GB RAM instead of 12GB RAM to enhance the performance.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra may come with a 200MP main camera along with a 100MP Space Zoom feature.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
The smartphone will reportedly feature a 5000mAh battery for lasting performance.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
The smartphone may also come with a slightly bigger display of 6.9-inch. However, it is yet to be confirmed.
Photo Credit: Amazon
There are also rumours that the Galaxy S25 series may get a price hike during launch.
