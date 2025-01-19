Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025 in 2 days: 5 things to expect

Published Jan 19, 2025
Samsung is to host one of the biggest launch events of the year, the Galaxy Unpacked on January 22, 2025.

The official launch event is taking place in San Jose at 11: 30 PM IST/ 1 PM ET / 10 AM PT / 6 PM GMT.

Know about the 5 biggest announcements expected to take place at the  Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025.

Samsung will reportedly announce the Galaxy S25 series consisting of three models, the  Galaxy S25,  Galaxy S25 Plus, and  Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Rumours also suggest that Samsung may tease or showcase the upcoming  Galaxy S25 Slim model which will launch later this year.

Samsung will also showcase new Galaxy AI features as it has been teasing the event as a “New evolution in AI” experience.

The South Korean giant will reportedly tease the second generation Galaxy Ring or features as well.

We also expect to see Samsung smart glasses as Google has announced the Android XR interface.

