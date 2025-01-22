Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025: Know when and where to watch live stream
Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event will take place today, January 22, in San Jose, California. This marks the company's first launch event of the year.
The event will showcase the next-generation Galaxy S devices, commonly referred to as the Galaxy S25 series, expected to take the spotlight.
The event will begin at 11:30 pm IST. You can watch it live through Samsung's official YouTube channel, newsroom website, and official site.
Samsung will also provide updates during the event across its social media platforms, including X, Instagram, and others.
A video feed embedded at the end of this article will also provide a live stream of the Galaxy Unpacked event.
Expect to see the Galaxy S25 series revealed. Samsung has confirmed that these phones will launch with Android 15 and the One UI 7 skin.
Older Galaxy models will also receive an update to Android 15 and One UI 7, which will be rolled out progressively.
Pre-reservations for the Galaxy S25 series are already open in India. People who pre-reserve can enjoy discounts and additional benefits. Stay tuned for all announcements on HT Tech.
