Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event at a glance! Galaxy S23, Galaxy Book 3, more
The first mega event by Samsung - Galaxy Unpacked - hosted on February 1, has unveiled three new flagship smartphones and two new laptops. (Samsung)
The Galaxy S23 series launched three models - the standard Galaxy S23, S23 Plus, and S23 Ultra. (HT Tech)
As the names suggest the Galaxy S23 Ultra gets most of the premium features. It gets a massive 200MP camera and packs flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. (Samsung)
The price of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra starts at $1199 in the US and approx. Rs. 124999 in India. (Samsung)
The other two models - the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus - are powered by the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip and also pack the triple camera setup consisting of a 50MP, a 12MP ultrawide, and a 10MP telephoto lens. (Samsung)
You will find all the models are capable of shooting 4K Super HDR video at 60fps on the rear and front camera. (HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy S23 price starts at $799 in the US and Rs. 74999 in India for the base model. While the Galaxy S23 Plus model comes at a starting price of $999 (Rs. 94999). (Samsung)
Apart from this, the Samsung Galaxy Book3 series comes with three new laptops - Galaxy Book3 Pro, Book3 Pro 360, and Book3 Ultra. (HT Tech)
The Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro comes with an AMOLED display, 13th Gen Intel core processors with up to RTX 4070 GPU. It also has multiple ports including an HDMI port. The Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 can bend over backward and comes with S Pen functionality (HT Tech)
Samsung’s new premium laptop - the Galaxy Book3 Ultra features the latest 13th Gen Intel Core i9 processor and 16 inch AMOLED 2X Display. (HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra starts at $2,199, Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 at $1,399, and Galaxy Book 3 Pro at $1,249. (Samsung)