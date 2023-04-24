Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 to get amazing specs! Check what is coming

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 is expected to launch in the year 2023, however, the date of the same is not yet known. Perhaps by August.

Several leaks and reports claim that the Galaxy Z Flip5 will have amazing features and specifications.

Leakster Debayan Roy (@Gadgetsdata) has revealed several specifications that the Flip5 can have.

From display to camera and charging support- here is all that has been expected from the Galaxy Z Flip5.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 is expected to get a 6.7 inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

The outer display of the phone will be 3.4 inches.

The Galaxy Z Flip5 will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and will run on Android 13.

The phone is also likely to get a bigger battery along with a 25W charging support.

The handset is expected to house a 12MP main camera along with a 12MP UW lens and a 12MP selfie camera.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 is expected to come in two storage variants- 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB.

