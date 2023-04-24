Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 to get amazing specs! Check what is coming
Photo Credit: Samsung
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 is expected to launch in the year 2023, however, the date of the same is not yet known. Perhaps by August.
Photo Credit: Bloomberg
Read more
Several leaks and reports claim that the Galaxy Z Flip5 will have amazing features and specifications.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Check here
Leakster Debayan Roy (@Gadgetsdata) has revealed several specifications that the Flip5 can have.
Photo Credit: Flipkart
From display to camera and charging support- here is all that has been expected from the Galaxy Z Flip5.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 is expected to get a 6.7 inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
The outer display of the phone will be 3.4 inches.
Photo Credit: Samsung
The Galaxy Z Flip5 will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and will run on Android 13.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
The phone is also likely to get a bigger battery along with a 25W charging support.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
The handset is expected to house a 12MP main camera along with a 12MP UW lens and a 12MP selfie camera.
Photo Credit: Flipkart
Read more
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 is expected to come in two storage variants- 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB.