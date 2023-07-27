Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 to challenge iPhone 15?
Will the latest generation Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 challenge the upcoming iPhone 15 in the premium market.
Samsung on Wednesday launched its new generation of foldable smartphones, Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 in Seoul and these are slick enough to challenge the upcoming iPhone 15.
With the launch and prices revealed in the Unpacked event, it strives to challenge Apple's supremacy in the premium market by keeping the pricing stable for three years in a row.
According to research firm Counterpoint, while foldable phones remain a niche product category, they now account for 5% of the global premium smartphone market, up from 0.3% in 2019.
The company set the pricing for its new clamshell Galaxy Z Flip 5 at $999.99 and the wide Galaxy Z Fold 5 starting at $1,799.99 in the United States on Wednesday, matching the launch prices of the last two years' models.
Samsung wants to accelerate its growth trajectory with an aggressive pricing plan and faster rollout.
The foldable Flip 5 acquired a thinner profile than its predecessor by improving the hinge. The cover screen was extended to 3.4 inches (8.64 cm), enabling greater selfie functionality with the primary camera.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 was launched with a 7.6-inch display and is more thinner and lighter than its predecessor.
“Competition with Apple's iPhone 15 series is inevitable. Consumers of foldable products are expanding from early adopters to general users, in particular... in China and Western Europe," Reuters quoted Jene Park, senior analyst at Counterpoint as saying.
With modern technology used in the latest smartphones, people are more attracted to the foldable niche, but its price remains high for many users.
Now, the bigger picture will begin when smartphone sales begin and the Apple launches its new iPhone 15 series. iPhone 15 price may stay at last year's level, but the Pro models may get a hike.
The preorder for the Foldable smartphones has begun and the sale will start from August 11 in the selected market.