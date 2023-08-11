Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 in pics: Check price, specifications, and more

Published Aug 11, 2023
This is how the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 looks. Know its price, specifications and availability details here.

The smartphone gets a 6.2-inch cover display and 7.6-inch main display, both AMOLED 2X, with 120Hz refresh rate.

It is equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 paired with 12GB RAM and up to 1TB storage.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 sports a 50MP + 10MP + 12MP triple rear camera. It also has a 10MP cover camera, and a 4MP under display camera

The smartphone is backed by a 4400 mAh battery that supports 25W wired charging and 15W wireless charging.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 starts at Rs. 1,54,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant.

The smartphone is scheduled to go on sale from August 18.

