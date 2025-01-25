Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: Everything we expect so far
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Jan 25, 2025
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 may launch in the month of July. Here’s everything we know about the foldable so far.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Now, that the Samsung Galaxy S25 series has been launched, we are looking forward to the next Galaxy Unpacked.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
At the July launch event, Samsung is expected to introduce its new generation foldable with some new features and upgrades.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Reportedly, this year, Samsung is expected to launch three models in June, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7, and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
However, the book-style fold always stays in the eyes of buyers due to its heavy task management capabilities and growing competition.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
This year Samsung is rumoured to introduce a 7-core version of the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, therefore, the performance may not match the flagship expectations.
Photo Credit: Samsung
In terms of design, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will reportedly be bigger and look similar to the Z Fold 6 Special Edition version launched in South Korea.
Photo Credit: Samsung
The foldable will likely be backed by a 4400 mAh battery which will be split due to the folding hinge.
Photo Credit: Samsung
Similar to its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will likely come with a triple-camera setup with upgrades to the main camera.
