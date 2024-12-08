Samsung One UI 7 roll out soon: From Galaxy AI to new features, know what’s coming
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Dec 08, 2024
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Know what’s new coming to the Samsung One UI 7 ahead of the beta rollout.
Photo Credit: Samsung
Samsung is currently working on One UI 7 update for the upcoming Galaxy S25 series. As we await the official release, several features have been leaked online.
Photo Credit: Samsung
As of now, developers are waiting for the One UI 7 Beta release and it could roll out any now.
Photo Credit: Samsung
Therefore, check out the Samsung One UI 7 features expected to roll out soon.
Photo Credit: Samsung
Sketch to Image: This feature enables users to transform rough drawings into 3D Cartoon, Sketch, and Watercolor.
Photo Credit: Samsung
Portrait Studio: This feature will allow users to convert regular portraits into artistic pictures such as Comic, 3D Cartoon, and Sketch.
Photo Credit: Pexels
New icons and notification centre: Samsung may redesign the app icons and give a whole new look notification centre.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
AI Notification: This feature is expected to be similar to the iPhone’s Notification summary, allowing users to get a small gist of messages.
Photo Credit: Samsung
New camera interface: With One UI 7, Samsung may bring a redesigned camera interface a fresh usage.
Check related web stories:
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra design leaked ahead of January 2025 launch- All details
Samsung Galaxy S25 series launch date prediction: Here’s when the Galaxy Unpacked event could take place
Planning to buy a Samsung smartphone? Here are 5 things you need to know first
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 launched at
₹
164999- 10 things to know about the most expensive foldable smartphone in 2024
View more