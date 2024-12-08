Samsung One UI 7 roll out soon: From Galaxy AI to new features, know what’s coming

Published Dec 08, 2024
Know what’s new coming to the Samsung One UI 7 ahead of the beta rollout. 

Samsung is currently working on One UI 7 update for the upcoming Galaxy S25 series. As we await the official release, several features have been leaked online.

As of now, developers are waiting for the One UI 7 Beta release and it could roll out any now. 

Therefore, check out the Samsung One UI 7 features expected to roll out soon. 

Sketch to Image: This feature enables users to transform rough drawings into 3D Cartoon, Sketch, and Watercolor.

Portrait Studio: This feature will allow users to convert regular portraits into artistic pictures such as Comic, 3D Cartoon, and Sketch.

New icons and notification centre: Samsung may redesign the app icons and give a whole new look notification centre.

AI Notification: This feature is expected to be similar to the iPhone’s Notification summary, allowing users to get a small gist of messages. 

New camera interface: With One UI 7, Samsung may bring a redesigned camera interface a fresh usage. 

