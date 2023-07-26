Samsung Unpacked 2023: 7 exciting rumours that could steal the show

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Jul 26, 2023
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung is gearing up for its Galaxy Unpacked event, and people are expecting exciting announcements about their upcoming devices. While some details are certain, there may be surprises in store.

Photo Credit: Samsung

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 might feature a bigger external display, making it ideal for selfie enthusiasts compared to rival phones.

Photo Credit: Samsung

Galaxy Z Flip 5- larger external display

Photo Credit: Samsung

Smaller Bezels, Bigger Displays: Samsung's Galaxy Watch 6 may stand out with larger screens.

Photo Credit: Samsung

2. Galaxy Smartwatches

Photo Credit: Samsung

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is expected to have a lower price tag, making foldable technology more accessible to users.

Photo Credit: Samsung

3. Galaxy Z Fold 5 Lower Price

Photo Credit: HT Tech

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 may come with an S Pen, offering users greater utility and productivity.

Photo Credit: HT Tech

4. Galaxy Z Fold 5- S Pen Standard inclusion

Photo Credit: Pexels

To compete with rivals, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 could boast improved optical zoom capabilities, enhancing photography experiences.

Photo Credit: Pexels

5. Galaxy Z Fold 5 Increased Optical Zoom

Photo Credit: Noise

Samsung might introduce the Galaxy Ring, a discreet wearable that monitors vital signs.

Photo Credit: Noise

6. Samsung Galaxy Ring

Photo Credit: Pexels

Samsung may unveil its own mixed reality headset, aiming to provide a unique and immersive experience for users.

Photo Credit: Pexels

7. Entry into Mixed Reality

Photo Credit: Samsung

With the Galaxy Unpacked event being a pivotal moment for Samsung, we anticipate exciting surprises that will leave us eager for more. Let's wait and see if these last-minute rumours come true.

