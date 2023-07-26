Samsung Unpacked 2023: The dazzling Galaxy Z Flip 5 launched! Check price, specs, more
The much-awaited Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is here. From price, display, camera to battery, know what it has to offer.
The new cover display is the highlight of the Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung has upgraded from the tiny 1.9-inch display to a bigger 3.4-inch AMOLED also known as the Flex Window which is highly customizable this time.
This screen allows users to make calls, take photos, reply to messages with a full keyboard, check weather updates, and even use their wallet directly without having to open up the phone.
It also features a Multi-Widget view with the option of setting up different widgets, clock faces, and video wallpapers.
The inside screen get a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a refresh rate of 120Hz.
This beautiful foldable gets the new Flex Hinge which allows the device to be closed fully without any gap, along with an Armor Aluminum frame.
It gets a primary 12MP camera with OIS and a 12MP Ultrawide rear sensor. It also gets a 10MP shooter on the front.
Samsung adds AI solution improvements to the powerful camera experience.
The device is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 which offers 17 percent stronger CPU performance and 25 percent better GPU performance compared to its predecessor.
During event TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics said, “Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 are the latest devices that prove our commitment to meeting the needs of our customers through innovative technology.”
You can get Galaxy Z Flip5 starting at $999.99 with storage capacity options of 256GB and 512GB.
It is available in 4 different colors i.e Mint, Graphite, Cream, and Lavender, as well as Samsung's exclusive colors: Blue, Gray, Green, and Yellow.
The Galaxy Z Flip 5 will be available for pre-order in select markets from July 26, with general availability starting August 11.