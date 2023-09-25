Samudrayaan mission: A remarkable journey for Matsya 6000 deep under ocean
Published Sep 25, 2023
India's remarkable achievements in science and space continue with the upcoming "Samudrayaan Mission” following the success of Chandrayaan-3 and the ambitious Aditya-L1 mission." Let's delve into the details of this groundbreaking endeavor.
Samudrayaan mission Objectives: The primary objectives are twofold - to analyse deep-sea resources and study the rich biodiversity in this overlooked realm. India aims to advance scientific research and uncover the ocean's hidden treasures.
Samudrayaan mission submersible: Matsya 6000, developed by the National Institute of Ocean Technology, is designed to withstand immense water pressure. It can go as deep as 6000 metres below sea.
Matsya 6000 accommodates two passengers lying horizontally and one operator, equipped with specialized scientific sensors and tools.
Samudrayaan Mission Operational Endurance: Impressively, the Matsya 6000 submersible has an operational endurance of 96 hours in emergencies and 12 hours under normal conditions, making it well-prepared for the challenges of deep-sea exploration.
Samudrayaan Mission targets hydrothermal deposits, cobalt-rich manganese crust, and polymetallic nodules, particularly rich in valuable metals like copper, cobalt, nickel, and manganese, all crucial for various industries.
Samudrayaan Mission is an integral part of the broader Deep Ocean Mission, aligning perfectly with India's Blue Economy policy. It promises economic growth, improved quality of life, job creation, and the preservation of ocean ecosystems.
Oceanic Mysteries: The Samudrayaan mission enables direct observation of unexplored deep-sea areas, shedding light on its mysteries and diverse life forms. It's a groundbreaking scientific endeavor, opening doors to a hidden world.
Samudrayaan Mission Economic Impact: With its extensive coastline, India stands to benefit significantly from the mission. It boosts the economy through fishing, tourism, jobs, and trade, contributing to the nation's growth.
Samudrayaan mission hunt for deposits: The deep ocean hides valuable treasures like polymetallic nodules, cobalt-rich manganese crusts, and hydrothermal deposits.
These resources contain vital minerals crucial for everyday items and green energy, reducing the need for land-based mining and benefiting the planet. The Samudrayaan Mission promises a brighter future for India and scientific exploration.