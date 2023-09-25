Samudrayaan mission: A remarkable journey for Matsya 6000 deep under ocean

Check related web stories:

Loved Chandrayaan-3, Vikram Lander and the cute Pragyan Rover? Now, do THIS, says ISRO chief

Chandrayaan-3: Will Vikram lander, Pragyan Rover activation process continue? ISRO said THIS

Vikram Lander, Pragyan rover fate hangs in balance as ISRO looks to bring Chandrayaan-3 mission back to life

Chandrayaan-3: Life left in Vikram lander and Pragyan rover? ISRO at work