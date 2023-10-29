Samudrayaan Mission: India's amazing submersible to deep dive into the ocean
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Oct 29, 2023
India's Samudrayaan mission is set to send a crewed submersible on a deep-sea exploration and biodiversity assessment journey.
The 'Samudrayaan' mission has been in development for nearly two years, paving the way for an extraordinary underwater journey.
'Samudrayaan' aims to take three humans to a remarkable depth of 6 kilometers beneath the ocean's surface in a specially designed submersible.
The submersible, Matsya-6000, can endure the immense pressures of the deep ocean for up to 12 hours, extending to 96 hours in emergencies.
The mission's estimated cost over a span of five years is approximately span class='webrupee'₹/span4,077 crore, equivalent to $491.5 million.
One of the mission's primary goals is to safeguard the delicate marine ecosystem during its exploratory journey.
The homegrown submersible will search for precious metals and minerals, particularly cobalt, nickel, and manganese.
The mission aligns with India's 'Blue Economy' policy, which seeks sustainable development of coastal areas by optimizing maritime resources, including living and non-living resources, tourism, and ocean energy.
Sea trials at 500 meters depth are scheduled for the first quarter of 2024, with the submersible's completion expected by 2026.
Titan-Inspired Design: The submersible's design bears a resemblance to Oceangate's Titan, a tragic vessel that met a dire fate.
