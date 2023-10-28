Samudrayaan mission: India's deep-sea submersible prepares for trials after safety revisions
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Oct 28, 2023
Photo Credit: Pixabay
The Samudrayaan mission is India's ambitious project to send a manned submersible to a depth of 6,000 meters in the ocean.
Photo Credit: @KirenRijiju
Dr. GA Ramadass, director of the National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT), discusses the mission's progress.
Photo Credit: @KirenRijiju
Initially, three humans will be sent to a depth of 500 meters as part of the Samudrayaan mission trial.
Photo Credit: @KirenRijiju
Samudrayaan mission launch date: The mission is on track to be realized by 2026, with deep-sea trials for 6,000 meters starting in late 2025.
Photo Credit: Pexels
NIOT has developed an indigenous submersible, MATSYA-6000, to explore deep ocean mineral resources rich in nickel, manganese, cobalt, and rare earth elements.
Photo Credit: Pexels
The Samudrayaan mission will place India in an elite club of nations with submersibles capable of conducting sub-sea activities at great depths, alongside the US, Russia, Japan, France, and China.
Photo Credit: @KirenRijiju
The government has allocated a budget of span class='webrupee'₹/span4,077 crore for five years for the Deep Ocean Mission, supporting the Samudrayaan project.
Photo Credit: Reuters
In light of the Titan submersible disaster, Dr. Ramadass emphasizes that the specifications of the submersible have been revisited to ensure safety.
Photo Credit: Reuters
The Titan incident, which claimed five lives on its way to explore the sunk wreckage of the tragic Titanic ocean liner, underscores the importance of certified and classed submersibles, a lesson that the Samudrayaan mission has taken to heart.