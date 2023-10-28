Samudrayaan mission: India's deep-sea submersible prepares for trials after safety revisions

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Oct 28, 2023
Photo Credit: Pixabay

The Samudrayaan mission is India's ambitious project to send a manned submersible to a depth of 6,000 meters in the ocean.

Photo Credit: @KirenRijiju

Dr. GA Ramadass, director of the National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT), discusses the mission's progress.

Photo Credit: @KirenRijiju

Initially, three humans will be sent to a depth of 500 meters as part of the Samudrayaan mission trial.

Photo Credit: @KirenRijiju

Samudrayaan mission launch date: The mission is on track to be realized by 2026, with deep-sea trials for 6,000 meters starting in late 2025.

Photo Credit: Pexels

NIOT has developed an indigenous submersible, MATSYA-6000, to explore deep ocean mineral resources rich in nickel, manganese, cobalt, and rare earth elements.

Photo Credit: Pexels

The Samudrayaan mission will place India in an elite club of nations with submersibles capable of conducting sub-sea activities at great depths, alongside the US, Russia, Japan, France, and China.

Photo Credit: @KirenRijiju

The government has allocated a budget of span class='webrupee'₹/span4,077 crore for five years for the Deep Ocean Mission, supporting the Samudrayaan project.

Photo Credit: Reuters

In light of the Titan submersible disaster, Dr. Ramadass emphasizes that the specifications of the submersible have been revisited to ensure safety.

Photo Credit: Reuters

The Titan incident, which claimed five lives on its way to explore the sunk wreckage of the tragic Titanic ocean liner, underscores the importance of certified and classed submersibles, a lesson that the Samudrayaan mission has taken to heart.

Check related web stories:
Lightning mystery rises ahead of ISRO's Shukrayaan-1 mission
Aditya-L1 mission: ISRO reveals health status of India's landmark solar project
Shukrayaan-1 mission: What is the budget for India's upcoming Venus exploration
Samudrayaan Mission: How deep can the Matsya 6000 dive?
View more