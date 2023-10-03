Samudrayaan Mission launch date to Matsya 6000, know all about this deep sea project
India is preparing for a deep ocean exploration project, Samudrayaan. Know all about the Samudrayaan mission launch date, Matsya 600 submersible and more.
After the Chandrayaan-3 mission and Aditya-L1, India is now gearing up for a manned submersible project called Samudrayaan mission.
The Samudrayaan mission aims to send humans in Matsya 6000 submersible 6 kilometres deep into the ocean to study its natural resources and minerals.
Union Minister of Earth Sciences Kiren Rijiju announced the Samudrayaan mission which will take the 'MATSYA 6000' submersible to explore deep ocean.
As per reports, the MATSYA 600 submersible is in the development phase at the National Institute of Ocean Technology in Chennai.
The submersible will also be accompanied by 3 humans who will conduct the study of finding sea resources and biodiversity.
The Samudrayaan mission and its findings also aim to support PM Narendra Modi’s “Blue Economy” initiative and it will also create employment.
The total cost of the Samudrayaan mission is estimated to be Rs.4077 crores which will be utilized in a five-year period and in different phases.
Samudrayaan Mission launch date: According to the Ministry of Earth Science, the Samudrayaan mission is expected to be launched in the year 2026. However, the exact date has not been revealed yet.
The Samudrayaan mission's normal operation span is 12 hours, but during emergencies, it can endure for up to 96 hours underwater.
While Samudrayaan Mission launch date is still far away, a trial of MATSYA 6000 submarine will be conducted in 2024 in the Bay of Bengal. The team is now assessing its design.