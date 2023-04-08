Save a whopping over Rs. 54000 on Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra; price crashes to 90999
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is the latest premium segment Galaxy S series smartphone.
Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, the phone is known for its amazing zoom camera performance.
It comes with a quad rear camera setup of 200MP+10MP+12MP+10MP along with a front camera of 12MP.
If you want to buy this amazing super premium smartphone, you can get it today by paying a lot less.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (12GB+256GB) is available at a discount of 17% for Rs. 124999 against Rs. 149999 on Amazon.
With the help of exchange offer, the cost of the device can further reduce by up to Rs. 34000 on Amazon.
On availing the discount and maximum exchange benefit, the cost of the Galaxy S23 Ultra can come down to Rs. 90999.
Flipkart too is offering Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra at a discounted rate of 124999.
If you opt for the exchange offer on Flipkart, the cost of the Galaxy s23 Ultra can reduce by up to Rs. 37000 more.
Both Amazon and Flipkart are also offering bank offers on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.