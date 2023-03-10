Save up to 40000 on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra today! Check amazing price cut on Flipkart, Amazon (Samsung)
Check here
You will be able to save up to Rs. 40000 on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. (Samsung/Reuters
)
The Galaxy S22 Ultra can be purchased at a reduced rate on Flipkart and Amazon today. (Reuters)
Amazon is offering a discount of 17 percent on the Galaxy S22 Ultra (12GB+256GB), with the help of which the price has reduced to Rs. 109999 against Rs. 131999. (Reuters)
Click here
You can save another up to Rs. 18050 on the phone by opting for Exchange offer. (Samsung)
On availing both the discount and exchange offer, the price of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra can fall to Rs. 91949. (Samsung)
The phone is available for Rs. 95500 on Flipkart, at a discount of 27 percent. (Samsung)
However, Flipkart is not offering an exchange offer on the device. (HT Tech)
You can opt for bank offers on both Amazon and Flipkart while purchasing the phone. (HT Tech)
Read more
The Galaxy S22 Ultra gets a 6.8 inch Quad HD+ display, 5000mAh battery and more. (HT Tech)