Secret Invasion to Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan; Check out top 5 OTT releases of the week

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Jun 21, 2023
Photo Credit: Unsplash

 Looking to binge-watch movies or TV shows? There’s good news as several titles are about to premiere on various OTT platforms soon.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

So, if you wish to get entertained without leaving the comfort of your home, you can watch these shows and films online.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Top 5 films and TV shows coming to OTT platforms soon

Photo Credit: Disney+ Hotstar

Secret Invasion - June 21 on Disney+ Hotstar

Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video

Tiku Weds Sheru - June 23 on Amazon Prime Video

Photo Credit: Lionsgate Movies

John Wick: Chapter 4 - June 23 on Lionsgate Play

Photo Credit: Salman Khan Films

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan - June 23 on ZEE5

Photo Credit: AK Entertainments

Agent - June 23 on Sony LIV

Click here