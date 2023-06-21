Secret Invasion to Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan; Check out top 5 OTT releases of the week
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Looking to binge-watch movies or TV shows? There’s good news as several titles are about to premiere on various OTT platforms soon.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
So, if you wish to get entertained without leaving the comfort of your home, you can watch these shows and films online.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Top 5 films and TV shows coming to OTT platforms soon
Photo Credit: Disney+ Hotstar
Secret Invasion - June 21 on Disney+ Hotstar
Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video
Tiku Weds Sheru - June 23 on Amazon Prime Video
Photo Credit: Lionsgate Movies
John Wick: Chapter 4 - June 23 on Lionsgate Play
Photo Credit: Salman Khan Films
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan - June 23 on ZEE5
Photo Credit: AK Entertainments
Click here
Agent - June 23 on Sony LIV