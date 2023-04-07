Shocking 3937-foot asteroid threat looming! NASA clocks speed at fiery 63185kmph
NASA has warned about a gigantic potentially hazardous space rock that is speeding at a blistering speed towards Earth.
A giant 470-foot asteroid just buzzed past Earth yesterday. It came very close to our planet.
But the danger is not over yet! Another gigantic asteroid is getting a little too close to Earth for comfort next week.
According to NASA's CNEOS data, this upcoming asteroid dubbed Asteroid 2012 KY3 is travelling at a blistering speed of 63185 kmph.
What makes it concerning is its mammoth size which is expected to be up to 3937-foot.
Not just that, it will come as close as 2.97 million miles to Earth.
This asteroid has been flagged as potentially hazardous by NASA!
As per NASA’s JPL, any near-Earth asteroid is known as a potentially hazardous object which approaches within 4.6 million miles of Earth.
It should also have a size larger than about 150 meters (around 492-foot).
Asteroid 2012 KY3 fulfils both criteria to be considered as a potentially hazardous asteroid.
A small deviation in its orbit can lead to catastrophic consequences for Earth. And that’s why asteroid 2012 KY3 poses a great risk.