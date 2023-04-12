Shocking Deal! Bring home the iPhone 14 for the price of just Rs. 472
Want to own an iPhone 14 but are afraid of the big price tag? Now here is a solution. You can buy an iPhone 14 by just paying Rs. 472 per day.
Amazon has a thrilling deal on iPhone 14 for you, using which you can buy the smartphone by just paying Rs.472 per day.
Amazon offers a no-cost EMI (Easy Monthly Installments) payment method which means a buyer has to pay no interest on the EMI of the product.
You can take advantage of this no-cost EMI deal if you own an Amazon Pay ICICI credit card or an HDFC Bank credit card.
You won’t be able to take benefit of this deal with other credit cards or debit cards. You will have to pay an interest rate for any other applicable bank cards.
You can take advantage of any flat discounts the platform is offering in the EMI deal which is the best part of it.
The Amazon listing of the iPhone 14 256GB variant has been kept at Rs. 89900, currently.
Amazon is also offering a 9 percent discount on the smartphone making its price fall to Rs. 84900.
If you choose the EMI deal, it would cost you Rs. 14150 a month for a period of 6 months to buy the iPhone 14.
This way, it would cost you just Rs. 472 a day to buy the iPhone 14. You can get further details about it on Amazon once you click on ‘EMI options’ on the product page.
Do note that you will have to pay Rs.199 as a processing fee if you want to avail this offer.