Shukrayaan-1 mission and ISRO's stellar space odyssey: A glimpse into Venus and beyond
In 2022, India unveiled its ambitious plan to explore the scorching planet, Venus. This groundbreaking mission was discussed in the Indian Parliament.
P. Sreekumar from ISRO's Space Science Programme Office revealed that Shukrayaan-1 mission aims to delve into the mysteries of Venus's atmosphere. The seminar held by the Indian Institute of Astrophysics shed light on this mission's objectives.
Originally slated for a 2023 launch, Shukrayaan-1 has a specific launch window every 19 months due to favorable orbital conditions. Currently, the mission awaits formal approval and funding.
In the absence of funding hurdles, Shukrayaan-1 mission is poised to take off around 2024, during an opportune orbital alignment for Venus exploration.
Global Venus Missions: Notably, NASA and the European Space Agency are also planning Venus missions for 2024, making it a year of intense interplanetary exploration.
The lander and rover will consist of several payloads and instruments to explore the lunar surface in search of water.
Chandrayaan-3, the third lunar mission, is part of India's ongoing lunar exploration program and has achieved new milestones.
Aditya-L1, focused on studying the sun, is a testament to India's growing prowess in space science.
ISRO's commercial launches signify its role in the global satellite industry, contributing to both national and international space initiatives.
The Gaganyaan Human Spaceflight program showcases India's aspirations to send its own astronauts into space, marking a historic moment in the country's space endeavors.