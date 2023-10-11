Shukrayaan-1 mission in 10 points: Know all about ISRO's Venus project in brief
Photo Credit: NASA
The Venus Orbiter Mission is now being developed by ISRO. Know all about the Shukrayaan-1 mission in just 10 points. Venus is generally characterised as Earth's 'twin'.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
India’s space exploration project which has been dubbed Shukrayaan-1 mission aims to study its twin planet Venus and is expected to be launched in the coming years.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Shukrayaan-1 mission objectives include the investigation of the planet's surface, atmosphere, and geological makeup to unravel all the mysteries.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
According to ISRO chairman S. Somanath, the payloads for the Shukrayaan-1 mission are under development and they will soon reveal their details.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
ISRO chairman states that Venus is an “interesting planet” which can tell us a lot about the formation of our solar system.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Shukrayaan-1 mission will also study emissions, volcanic activity, cloud cover, and other planetary phenomena in relation to the solar wind and the ionosphere of Venus.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Earth’s atmosphere can drastically shift like Venus’s atmosphere, which is filled with numerous acidic elements. The idea is to find out how this can happen through the Shukrayaan-1 mission.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
The mission will be equipped with a variety of instruments that will conduct studies on Venus’s atmosphere's composition, chemical reactions, and more.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Shukrayaan-1 mission will also look for evidence of water vapour which can be a big discovery for ISRO and the whole world.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Some of the mission instruments are already prepared, however, others are still under development.
Photo Credit: ISRO
Click here
ISRO might soon reveal the launch date of the Shukrayaan mission.