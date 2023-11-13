Shukrayaan-1 mission: NASA's oxygen discovery on Venus sparks excitement
Unprecedented Oxygen Discovery: Venus, Earth's enigmatic counterpart known for its harsh conditions, has once again left scientists in awe. A groundbreaking revelation has unfolded - the detection of oxygen in its atmosphere, challenging previous beliefs of its predominantly carbon dioxide-dominated composition.
SOFIA Observatory's Vital Role: Collaborative efforts between NASA and the German Aerospace Center, utilising the SOFIA airborne observatory, led to the detection of atomic oxygen on Venus. The modified Boeing 747SP aircraft, housing an infrared telescope, played a pivotal role in this remarkable discovery.
Venus's Alien Atmosphere: In sharp contrast to Earth's 21% oxygen composition, Venus possesses a dense and noxious atmosphere dominated by carbon dioxide (96.5%). Nitrogen and trace gases fill the remainder, with oxygen being a rare presence. The scarcity of oxygen on Venus makes this discovery particularly noteworthy.
Atomic Oxygen Unveiled: The detected oxygen on Venus takes the form of atomic oxygen, composed of a single oxygen atom. This stands in stark contrast to the breathable molecular oxygen found on Earth, consisting of two oxygen atoms.
Origin and Migration of Venusian Oxygen: Research indicates that oxygen on Venus is generated on the sun-facing side, where solar ultraviolet radiation breaks down atmospheric carbon dioxide and carbon monoxide into oxygen atoms and other compounds. Winds then transport some of this oxygen to the night side of Venus.
Astounding Altitude and Temperature: The concentration of oxygen was pinpointed in a specific region of Venus's atmosphere, approximately 60 miles (100 km) above its surface.
The temperature in this oxygen-rich zone varies significantly, ranging from about minus 184 degrees Fahrenheit (-120 degrees Celsius) on the day side to a bone-chilling minus 256 degrees Fahrenheit (-160 degrees Celsius) on the night side.
The newfound oxygen on Venus provides insights into the planet's evolution and distinctive characteristics. Scientists are delving into the reasons behind the stark differences between Venus and Earth.
Shukrayaan-1 Mission: A Golden Opportunity: The upcoming mission by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the Venus Orbiter Mission, or Shukrayaan, aims to explore and study Venus's surface and atmosphere.
This groundbreaking oxygen discovery holds immense promise for the Shukrayaan mission, potentially influencing the development of specialised instruments for studying Venus's oxygen, providing crucial insights ahead of the scheduled launch in December 2024.